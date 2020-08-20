|
|
|
Holmes John Stephen Passed away in St James Hospital on Monday 10th August 2020
aged 73 years with his loving family by his side. The beloved husband of Carol, much loved dad of Catherine and father in law of Geoff. Stephen will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends. The funeral service and cremation will be held at Pontefract crematorium, due to restrictions only persons invited will be allowed to attend. All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors, 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 20, 2020