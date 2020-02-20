|
LOCKETT JOHN Peacefully in Wakefield Hospice on 9th February, aged 76 years.
Loving partner and best friend of Rose, loving dad of Sharon, and silly grandad of Chloe and Jamie.
John's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 28th February at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations in lieu will be gratefully received for Wakefield Hospice for which a box will be provided. Please can those attending wear something bright in memory of John.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020