|
|
|
LYNAGH Dr John Loving husband of Elizabeth,
devoted father of Katy and Claire,
grandpa of Leah, Charlie, Lorcan
and Violet. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 16th April
in Pinderfields Hospital.
Loved and respected Doctor to those in Rothwell, Oulton and the players at Wakefield Trinity and Scotland. John cared for others
all his life and made a difference
to many people's lives.
A celebration of John's life will
take place at a later date.
The tears from our eyes,
We can wipe away,
But the hole in our heart,
Will forever stay.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 23, 2020