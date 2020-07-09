|
PADDEN John Sarah would like to announce
the passing of her beloved father
John Padden, aged 64 years,
who sadly passed away at home with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer, the much loved father of Sarah and son in law Aiden and a besotted grandad
of Connor and Imogen.
John's funeral service will be held
at St Austin's Church on
Tuesday 21st July at 10.30
followed by a burial at Wakefield Cemetery, if you would like to send flowers, he loved them, please send them to Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 9, 2020