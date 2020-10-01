Home

John Powell Notice
POWELL John September 19th peacefully in his sleep at home in Sandal, aged 83 years, the much loved husband of Pat and a very dear and loving dad, grandad and great grandad who will be greatly missed. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service for John will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday October 2nd. Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to Macmillan Cancer Care c/o Harpin's Funeral Service, tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 1, 2020
