Joseph Horrocks Notice
HORROCKS Joseph William (Joe) Suddenly on 14th May,
aged 40 years. Much loved partner of Ruth, Dad of Lia, beloved son of Briony & Richard and Gordon &
the late Sharon, brother of Adam & Oliver and brother-in-law of Becky. Also a special grandson,
uncle, nephew and cousin.
It will be quiet without you.
Donations made in Joe's memory will be given to the Epilepsy Society. Cheques can be sent care of
Harpin's Funeral Service, Wakefield, tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 21, 2020
