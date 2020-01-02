Home

Josephine Morson

Josephine Morson Notice
MORSON Josephine On the 20th December 2019 passed away peacefully at
Croft House Care Home,
resident of Ossett.
A loving wife to John and mum
to Claire and Martin, also a
devoted grandma to Tami,
Vanessa and Charlotte.
Service and committal at 1.40pm
on Monday 13th January at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Research UK for which a box will be available
on the day.
Any enquiries contact
G. Steele 01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020
