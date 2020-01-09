Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Gilbert Joyce January 5th, peacefully in hospital and of Outwood, aged 91 years, the beloved wife of the late Derrick, loving mam of Stephen, Jeffrey and Lynne, much loved nanna of Alan, Stacey, Lee and Christopher and
a very dear great nanna of Libby, Phoebe, Neve, Samuel,
Oscar, Theo and Martha.
The funeral service for
Joyce will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday January 24th at 1.40.
Family flowers only please any donations in lieu will be given to Diabetes UK, for which a box
will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020
