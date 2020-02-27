|
|
|
PETRIE Joyce On February 25th, peacefully in hospital aged 92 years, Joyce of Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, and formerly of Chiswick, London.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
dearly loved mum of Barbara and Julie, dear mother-in-law of Tony and Craig, and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
Service and cremation will take place 11.00am Friday March 6th
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for The Wakefield Hospice for which a
box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020