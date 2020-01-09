|
|
|
Pitchforth Joyce Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on 26th December aged 82 years and of Hall Green.
Much loved wife of Jim, a loving Mother to Anne and Malcolm, Grandmother to Matthew, Alexander, Francesca and Tom. Great grandma
to Ethan and Sarah.
She will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Family flowers only,
donations kindly received
for Wakefield Hospice.
Funeral Thursday 16th January
service at Wakefield Crematorium
at 10:00am. For further enquiries contact Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020