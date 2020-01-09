Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Pitchforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Pitchforth

Notice Condolences

Joyce Pitchforth Notice
Pitchforth Joyce Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on 26th December aged 82 years and of Hall Green.
Much loved wife of Jim, a loving Mother to Anne and Malcolm, Grandmother to Matthew, Alexander, Francesca and Tom. Great grandma
to Ethan and Sarah.
She will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Family flowers only,
donations kindly received
for Wakefield Hospice.
Funeral Thursday 16th January
service at Wakefield Crematorium
at 10:00am. For further enquiries contact Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -