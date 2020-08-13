|
|
|
SHARMAN (née Hargill)
Joyce Ivy On August 6th, peacefully in
hospital aged 85 years, Joyce Ivy
of New Wells, Wakefield, and formerly of North Humberside.
Beloved wife of the late Terry,
dearly loved mother of Nigel,
Gillian and their partners
Dorothy and Phil, much loved grandma of Matthew, Katie and Hannah and a loving great grandma.
Private funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium. Donations if desired in lieu of
flowers for Dove House Hospice, Chamberlain Road, Hull HU8 8DH
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 13, 2020