Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Mulroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Mulroy

Notice Condolences

Julie Mulroy Notice
MULROY DR JULIE MARY Former Community Physician

Died on 9th February 2020,
fortified by the rites of
Holy Mother Church,
aged 84 years. The much loved
wife of Dr Ron Mulroy,
a loving mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Peter and St Paul's Church on Monday 2nd March at 12.30pm followed by private committal. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu will be given to
the Suzy Fund and Community Awareness Programme, for which a
box will be provided. R.I.P.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -