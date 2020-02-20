|
|
|
MULROY DR JULIE MARY Former Community Physician
Died on 9th February 2020,
fortified by the rites of
Holy Mother Church,
aged 84 years. The much loved
wife of Dr Ron Mulroy,
a loving mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Peter and St Paul's Church on Monday 2nd March at 12.30pm followed by private committal. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu will be given to
the Suzy Fund and Community Awareness Programme, for which a
box will be provided. R.I.P.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020