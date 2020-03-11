|
|
|
DRYSDALE (nee Armitage,
nee Breeze)
June Mary On 2nd March, peacefully at Wakefield Hospice and
of Chaplethorpe.
Former Conservative councillor
and Rotary President.
Dearly loved sister of Brenda,
the late Sandra and sister of Barry. Funeral Thursday 19th March, service at St. Peter's Church Woolley at 2.30 pm. Flowers welcome or donation to Wakefield Hospice
and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Further enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 11, 2020