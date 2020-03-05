Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Warnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Warnes

Notice Condolences

June Warnes Notice
WARNES June
(née Gelder) On February 21st in hospital,
aged 82 years and of Lupset.
June, beloved mum of Jane & the late Diane and mother in law of Gary.
Dearly loved nana of Mark, Samantha & Jamie and nana
June to Summer, Kaitlyn,
Trystyn, Harry & Lacey.
Funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Thursday 12th March
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation, for which a box
will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -