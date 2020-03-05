|
|
|
WARNES June
(née Gelder) On February 21st in hospital,
aged 82 years and of Lupset.
June, beloved mum of Jane & the late Diane and mother in law of Gary.
Dearly loved nana of Mark, Samantha & Jamie and nana
June to Summer, Kaitlyn,
Trystyn, Harry & Lacey.
Funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Thursday 12th March
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation, for which a box
will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020