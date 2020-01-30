|
|
|
KILMISTER KATHLEEN Passed away on the 11th January, peacefully in her sleep.
Aged 77 years.
A loving wife to
the late John Kilmister,
a much loved Mum to
Kathryn and Alison,
Grandma to Shannon,
Sean, Jacob, Alex and Izzy and a loving friend to Linda.
She will be missed by
all family and friends.
Family flowers only, donations kindly received for The Scleroderma Society.
Funeral Tuesday 4th February, service at St Luke's Church, Middlestown at 12 noon
followed by Cremation
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 30, 2020