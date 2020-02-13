Home

McGrail
Kathleen Christine
(nee Scott) On February 5th, peacefully in the care of the hardworking and caring staff of Brantwood Hall, aged 95 years. Formerly of County Laois in Ireland and more recently of Horbury Road, Wakefield.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Joseph Patrick, loving mum of Olivia and son-in-law Ken Rowley, gran to Katie, Brendan and Anna and great gran to Dara, Niamh, Eugene and Michael.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 12noon on Thursday 20th February at St Austin's Roman Catholic Church followed by interment in Wakefield Lawn Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, are appreciated for the continuing maintenance of St Austin's Church.

May she Rest in Peace.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020
