SHELTON KATHLEEN (Kathy) Passed away on 25th January peacefully at home, Hall Green,
aged 69 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Shawn, mother in law of Wendy, beloved sister of Judith and a much loved Grandma and Great Grandma. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Wednesday 18th March, service at St James' Church, Chapelthorpe at 12:00 noon, followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to Dogs Trust. Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 12, 2020