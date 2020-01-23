Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Goulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Goulding

Notice Condolences

Keith Goulding Notice
GOULDING Keith On Wednesday 15th January peacefully in Denison House Care Home, Selby, Keith aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of Catherine.
Dearly loved Dad to Paul.
Father in Law to Sue.
Loved and missed Grandad to Kate and Great Grandad to
Joel and Lucas.
Funeral service will take place at 1.00pm on Tuesday 4th February at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu for
Dementia Forward, Selby.
Enquiries to H H Chambers & Son. Tel: 01757 213130
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -