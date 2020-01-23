|
|
|
GOULDING Keith On Wednesday 15th January peacefully in Denison House Care Home, Selby, Keith aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of Catherine.
Dearly loved Dad to Paul.
Father in Law to Sue.
Loved and missed Grandad to Kate and Great Grandad to
Joel and Lucas.
Funeral service will take place at 1.00pm on Tuesday 4th February at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu for
Dementia Forward, Selby.
Enquiries to H H Chambers & Son. Tel: 01757 213130
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020