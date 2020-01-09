|
|
|
Hancock Keith Aged 89 years.
Passed away peacefully on
4th January 2020 in the
Isle of Man.
Formerly of Walton.
Beloved husband of Joyce and dearest dad of Paul and Christine.
Loved father-in-law of Louise and Gary and the late Hilary.
Very much loved grandad of James, Joanna, Kay,
Helen and Jonathan.
Proud great grandad of
Joshua and Harley.
Fondly remembered also
by June and Andrew.
He will be sadly missed.
Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin, Isle of Man. IM9 6AP Tel: 01624 833602 or
29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown
Tel: 01624 824134
www.cringleandco.com
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020