ROEBUCK Keith On February 14th, peacefully in Wakefield Hospice, aged 76 years. Retired police officer and of Ossett, Keith, beloved husband of Joan and dearly loved father of John Keith. Also father in law of Olga and a much loved grandad to Anezka & Rozalie. Funeral service will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday 25th February at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Wakefield Hospice, for which a box will
be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020
