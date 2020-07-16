|
|
|
TURNER Keith On July 12th Keith, surrounded
by his family and loved ones,
passed away at his home in Kettlethorpe.
He leaves a loving partner,
sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren who
will all miss him greatly.
Keith's funeral service will be held
at St James' Church, Chapelthorpe on Monday 27th July followed
by burial at Wakefield Cemetery.
For any other enquiries please
contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 16, 2020