BARROWCLOUGH Kenneth
(Ken)
On November 9th 2020,
peacefully after a short illness
in hospital, aged 83 years.

Ken,
much loved husband of
Sylvia,
loving dad of
Shirley, Tony, David and Paul
and a respected
father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.

Due to current restrictions
the funeral will be a private
but donations in memory of
Ken for the benefit of
Cancer Research UK
can be sent to
Eric F Box Funeral Directors,
7 Kingsway, Ossett, WF5 8DA.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 12, 2020
