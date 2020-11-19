Home

Kenneth Robertson

Kenneth Robertson Notice
ROBERTSON Kenneth November 10th peacefully at his home in Outwood formerly of Leeds, aged 85 years, the beloved husband of Maureen, much loved dad of Jane, Jacqueline and John and a loving father in law, grandad and great grandad who will be greatly missed. A private funeral will take place due to the present circumstances, but any donations in lieu of flowers will be given to The Blind Veterans Association c/o Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 19, 2020
