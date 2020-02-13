|
|
|
PARKIN Kevin Stuart Sadly, on the 28th January at Pinderfields Hospital, Kevin,
aged 52 years of Outwood, Wakefield.
Beloved son of the late John
and Kathleen, much loved
brother of Sharon, Shaun and Ysanne, a dear brother in law
of Gary and Clare and devoted uncle of Callum, Ashley, Jade, Caitlyn and Joshua, and greatly loved best friend of Poppy.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 19th February
at 1.40 pm at Wakefield Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Horbury Road, Wakefield
WF2 8BQ 01924 376690
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020