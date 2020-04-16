|
Aggarwal Dr (Miss) Krishna Aggarwal
MBBS, FFARCS
Dr (Miss) Krishna Aggarwal, a retired consultant anaesthetist from Wakefield Hospitals
and a devoted and committed believer in the NHS, passed away after a brief illness on the
5th of April 2020. Born 86 years ago in India, Dr Aggarwal came to the UK in 1960 after
her medical training in India. Krishna trained first in Liverpool under the anesthetic
pioneers Professor Cecil Gray, Jackson Rees and Alfred Lee and then in Southend-on-
Sea. Krishna was appointed as a consultant at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield in 1968.
This was unusual as it was before 'equal rights' and especially as she was a female Indian
doctor. Highly regarded for her high-quality work her department helped develop junior
doctors to the highest standards possible.
Krishna was a caring sister, beloved aunt, and great aunt as well as a wonderful friend to
hundreds from all parts of the globe. As well as being an avid traveller Krishna's home was
her temple for people's pilgrimages to share interesting conversations and home cooked
food made with love and joy.
Krishna lived life on her own terms. Still driving to purchase The Times, Krishna remained
connected to her many friends who shared her enthusiasm for the Crossword. A mentor to
many and inspiration to more people, Krishna will be deeply missed by her family and all
the others who were friends who treated her as family.
A cremation service will take place in the presence of a handful of friends at Wakefield Crematorium. Once the current travel restrictions are lifted a memorial service will take place with
appropriate steps taken to donate in her memory.
Consultant anaesthetist
Date of Birth 24.06.1933
Qualified Mumbai, India
(MBBS - June 1959)
Died 05.04.2020
Enquiries to George Steele & Sons.
Telephone: 01924 273285
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 16, 2020