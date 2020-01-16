|
GIBSON In loving memory of
Laura Jane Gibson
29th August 1990 -10th December 2019.
Who passed away peacefully at Wakefield Hospice after a long battle with illness. Patricia and Gerald would like to say a massive thank you to all who attended the funeral, also for all the support, kindness and generosity we have been shown. Thank you for all the beautiful cards, flowers and donations it means so much to us to see how much Laura was loved by others too. With extra special thanks to Reverend Rob, Janet, Dawn, OGA School, Wakefield Hospice for all the special care and to Howarth's.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020