MAWSON Lawrence (Ex Fireman for
Leeds City Fire Brigade)
February 19 th peacefully in hospital and of Outwood, aged 88 years, the beloved husband of Margaret
and a much loved and loving dad, grandad, father in law, brother, brother in law and uncle.
The funeral service for Lawrence will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 1.00. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers will be given to The Fire Brigade Benevolent Fund for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral
Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020
