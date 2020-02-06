|
|
|
O'Connor (Lawrie) Lawrence On 16th January, aged 80.
Died peacefully in hospital after
a long illness bravely borne.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle
and friend to many.
Lawrie will be sadly missed.
A service of Thanksgiving for Lawrie's life will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 1.40pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Parkinson's UK for which a box
will be available on the day.
Any enquiries to
George Steele & Son, The Green, Ossett, WF5 0AL tel: 01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 6, 2020