|
|
|
Smith Leslie On 9th January 2020 peacefully at Oak Park Care Home,
Leslie aged 96 years
formerly of Stanley and Ossett.
Dearly loved husband of the late Violet, much loved Dad of Pat and Stephen and father-in-law of Claire and the late Maurice.
Also dearly loved Granddad of Paul, Debbie, Bethan, Katie and David
and Great Granddad of
Chloe, Sophie and Josh.
Service is at
Stanley Methodist Church at 10am on 31st January followed by interment at Outwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
Will friends please meet at the church and accept this as
the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020