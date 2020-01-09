|
|
|
Byrne (Nee Haigh)
Lily Passed away on 23rd December peacefully at the Hollies Care Home, formerly of Flanshaw aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the Late Jack,
much loved mum to June and
son in law David. Devoted nan to granddaughters Joanne and
Sarah and great grandsons William, Oliver and Maximilian. Also a dear sister to Betty and the late Joan.
Will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to Asthma U.K.
Funeral Wednesday 15th January, service at Wakefield Crematorium
at 11:00am.
For further enquiries please contact Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020