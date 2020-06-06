|
|
|
WILDING Luciele Maria On Sunday, May 24th ,
of Wakefield, aged 69.
Peacefully yet very
unexpectedly and suddenly
during her sleep at her home.
Luciele,
dearly loved and loving wife
of Brian,
cherished daughter of
Mitzi,
treasured mum of
Guinevere and Dean
and devoted and adored
grandma of
Magenta, Joshua, Jarvis,
China and Cleo.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to the continued
restrictions relating to funerals,
Luciele's funeral will be
a private family occasion.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2020