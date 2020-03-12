Home

Lucy Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW Lucy March 6th, peacefully in hospital
and of Sharlston, aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of Geoff, much loved mam of Christine, Valerie and Delia, a loving nanna and great nanna and a dear sister of Dorothy who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service for Lucy will take place at St Luke's Church, Sharlston on Thursday March 26th at 10.30am followed by cremation
at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to Dementia UK.
For any other funeral enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 12, 2020
