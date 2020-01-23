Home

Lynn Cotton

Lynn Cotton Notice
COTTON née Oliver
Lynn Aged 69 years, passed away peacefully on 11th January
at Pinderfields Hospital.
Beloved wife of Philip and dearest mum of Christopher, Stewart and Lyndsay, loved mother in law
to Sara, Marie and Graham,
very much loved grandma to Gemma and Ella, sister to Diane, John and the late Neil,
fondly remembered also by Gill, Jenna, Taylor, Emma, James and Rueben and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
27th January 2020 at 2.20pm. Family flowers only, donations on the day to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020
