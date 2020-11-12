|
DUNN Margaret "Madgie" Passed away on Monday 9th November, aged 81 years.
A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Due to current guidelines,
a private funeral will take place at St Anne's Church Wrenthorpe on Thursday 26th November
followed by a private cremation.
A video streaming of the church service will be available,
please contact Harpin's Funeral
Service to register interest.
Donations in memory of Margaret will be for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research and MacMillan Cancer Support c/o Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 12, 2020