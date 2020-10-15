|
GREEN Margaret
(nee Nunn) Of Horbury.
Passed away peacefully at Woodlands Care Home on 10th October with her family by her side, aged 82 years. Dearly loved mum to Suzanne & Alison, loving gran to James and his wife Caroline and mother in law to Kevin & Richard. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her. She lived for those she loved. Due to restrictions, a private cremation will take
place. All enquiries to Arthur Bell Funeral Directors on 01924 822281.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 15, 2020