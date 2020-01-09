Home

MCCARTHY Margaret Of Deneside, Ossett, formerly of Queensway, Normanton,
sadly passed away on the
24th December 2019 leaving a big hole in the lives of her loved ones!
She was a very loving grandma, great grandma and mum and devoted wife to the late
Michael McCarthy, and will be greatly missed and loved always. The cremation will take place at Kettlethorpe Crematorium on Monday the 13th January at 2.15.
RIP you will always be in our hearts xxxx
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020
