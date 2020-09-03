|
|
|
Palmer (née Crossland)
Margaret Aged 73 years, passed
away peacefully at home on
Saturday 22nd August after a long
and bravely fought illness, with
her loving family by her side.
The beloved wife of David,
mother to Andrew and Jonathan,
mother in law to Lisa, grandma to
Ashley and Leah, sister to Judith
and auntie to Matthew and
Elizabeth. She will be greatly missed by so many family and friends.
The funeral service will
be held at Pontefract Crematorium. Due to current restrictions
only persons invited
may attend the service.
If anyone wishes to pay their respects to Margaret, we will be leaving the home address on Thursday 10th September at 2.00pm. Any donations in Margaret's memory may donated online to Yorkshire Cancer Centre. All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors, 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 3, 2020