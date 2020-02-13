|
|
|
WEBB Margaret On the 2nd February 2020 peacefully in hospital and of Horbury, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Richard,
dearly loved by daughter Tonya, son Stephen, son in law Robert and her grandsons Thomas and Oliver.
Service at Trinity Methodist Church, Netherton on
Tuesday 18th February at 2.00pm followed by committal at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Home Farm Trust
(a charity supporting adults
with learning difficulties).
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020