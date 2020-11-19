|
Wong Margaret (Maggie) Of Lupset, aged 61 years, died peacefully at home with her loving family around her on Friday 13th November 2020. The devoted wife of Mick, loving mum of Jodie, Anthony and Ryan, a cherished and adored grandma, a beloved daughter and sister and a dearly loved mother-in-law, sister-in-law, auntie and wonderful friend to so many people. Maggie touched the heart of so many people and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends. The cortege will leave Maggie's home address on Tuesday 1st December at 10.15am and make its way to Wakefield Crematorium. You are invited to line the street to pay your respect. Due to the current restrictions only the people invited will be able to attend the service. Donations in memory of Maggie for The Kidney Unit at St James Hospital Leeds may be sent directly to the hospital. All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 19, 2020