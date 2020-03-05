|
|
|
COPLEY Marguerite
(née Cutt) On February 28th 2020 peacefully at The Glen Nursing Home,
Baildon on her 83rd birthday, formerly of Badsworth,
Pontefract and Wakefield.
Beloved wife of Brian, dearly
loved mum of Andrew, dear
mum in law of Jane and a
loving grandma of Richard.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at 12.20pm on
Thursday 19th March at Rawdon Crematorium. Will friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
if desired donations for the Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research. A collection box will
be available at the service.
Desmond Jackson Funeral Director, Baildon, Shipley
tel 01274 582640.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020