|
|
|
Bean Marian of Heath, Wakefield
former headteacher of East
Ardsley Junior and Infant School,
passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by her loving family
on Tuesday 15th September
aged 73 years. Beloved wife of Jim,
much loved mum of Richard, his
partner Ann and Gwynneth and an
adored grandma of Emma, Oliver
and Eleanor. Marian was a good
friend to many and will be sadly
missed by all who knew and
loved her. A funeral service
will be held at Pontefract
Crematorium. Due to current
restrictions only persons invited
will be allowed to attend the
service. Donations in lieu of
flowers may be donated
directly to Leeds Cares
https://donate.leeds-
cares.org/donate/become-a-
friend/30/credit-card All
enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral
Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 24, 2020