Wheelan Marie Louise On March 24th Marie,
aged 75 years and of Wakefield, passed away peacefully in hospital, after a long illness, with her
loving family by her side.
The family would like to thank
all relatives and friends for all the messages of condolence and apologise to them for not being
able to attend her funeral.
A memorial service for Marie will take place at a later date but for any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 23, 2020