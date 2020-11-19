|
|
|
GILES (née Manns)
Marilyn Keighley On 12th November 2020, peacefully at home surrounded
by her loving family,
Marilyn, aged 74 years,
of Almondbury, formerly
of Wakefield.
Much loved Wife of John, devoted Mum of Suzanne and Christopher, dear Mother-In-Law of Moray and Rachael also cherished Grandma of Annaliese, Lucie, Emily and a good friend to many.
Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service
will be held.
Donations may be made online, if so desired, to Kirkwood Hospice www.thekirkwood.org.uk or Target Ovarian Cancer
www.targetovariancancer.org.uk
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Mackness Funeral Home,
Moldgreen.
Tel; 01484 542255
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 19, 2020