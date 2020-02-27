Home

HOLMES Marjorie Passed away peacefully on
18th February aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of Vic and a much
loved Auntie of Howard and Debbie, Philip and Dawn.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Thursday 12th March.
Service at Lindale Methodist Church, Kirkhamgate at 1.00pm.
Followed by interment at Alverthorpe Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Born Free Foundation.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020
