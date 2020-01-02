Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie McLaughlin

Notice Condolences

Marjorie McLaughlin Notice
McLAUCHLAN
Marjorie (née Booth) On 20th December peacefully
at Dovecote Lodge, Horbury. Together again with her beloved husband David and son David. Much loved mother to Deborah, David and son-in-law Andrew, loved grandma to Fay, James, Elizabeth, Emily and Allison and loved great grandma.
Service to be held at Wakefield Crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday 15th January. Donations in Marjorie's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in lieu of flowers gratefully received. Will friends please meet at the Crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -