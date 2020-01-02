|
McLAUCHLAN
Marjorie (née Booth) On 20th December peacefully
at Dovecote Lodge, Horbury. Together again with her beloved husband David and son David. Much loved mother to Deborah, David and son-in-law Andrew, loved grandma to Fay, James, Elizabeth, Emily and Allison and loved great grandma.
Service to be held at Wakefield Crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday 15th January. Donations in Marjorie's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in lieu of flowers gratefully received. Will friends please meet at the Crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020