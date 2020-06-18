|
|
|
SIMPSON Marjorie Ruth Retired Teacher
Jerry Clay Lane Primary School
Holy Trinity School, Ossett
On Thursday, 11th June,
of Ossett, aged 72 years.
Peacefully at
Wakefield Hospice
with her family at her side.
Marjorie,
much loved wife of Peter,
loving mum of Claire,
mother-in-law of Paul
and a loving and much loved
grandma of
Josephine and Emily.
Due to the continued restrictions,
a private family funeral
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Marjorie
for the benefit of
Wakefield Hospice
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
7 Kingsway, Ossett.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 18, 2020