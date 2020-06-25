Home

PROCTER MARK 15/03/63 - 14/06/20
Died suddenly in
Pinderfields Hospital,
former Stanley pub landlord.
Mark, son of the late John Procter
& Kathleen Tuke (formerly Procter). Step son to David Tuke & brother to Irene, Wayne & the late Catherine.
He will be greatly missed by family, friends & colleagues. Private service due to restrictions. Cortege to pass Wagon & Horses and Graziers pubs at 10:30am on Wednesday 1st July. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 25, 2020
