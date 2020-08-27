|
HARTSHORNE Mary (Mollie) Passed away at Prince of Wales Hospice on Thursday 20th August, aged 84, following a long illness.
Loving wife of the late Terry.
Mollie was a much loved mum of Mick, nana, sister, sister-in-law, mum-in-law, auntie, great-auntie and great-nana.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Howarth's Chapel of Rest (Marquee) followed by interment with family only at Wakefield Crematorium.
Contact Howarth Funeral Service for further details.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu of flowers in aid of
Prince of Wales Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 27, 2020