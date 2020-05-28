Home

KNAPPER (nee BOURKE)
Mary Peacefully on May 24th, formerly
of Wakefield, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Clifford, adored mum of Patricia, Shelagh, Pauline and the late Peter, devoted nanna of Kimberley, Julia, Amanda, Christopher, Emma, Lisa, Katie and Andrew, a loved mother-in-law
and great nanna of fifteen.
Mary's family would like to thank
all the staff at Wharfedale for their loving care and support.
A private family funeral
will take place.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 28, 2020
